Vehicles without number plate: What are RTO and Police doing?

July 6, 2023

Sir,

A pressing issue was raised by a concerned citizen in a recent letter in SOM regarding the alarming number of two-wheelers operating without number plates in Mysuru city. This issue is further compounded by the observation that these riders often engage in dangerous activities such as wheeling on busy roads without helmets.

Regrettably, I must report that today I personally witnessed a Toyota car running on the roads without a number plate. It is disconcerting to note that our Traffic Police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials seem to focus their efforts solely on addressing helmetless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and vehicles lacking proper emission testing, while turning a blind eye to the more critical issue of vehicles operating without number plates.

The presence of vehicles without number plates poses a significant risk to public safety, as they can easily engage in criminal activities and evade identification. It is baffling to comprehend the lack of action from the RTO and Police in this matter.

The safety and security of our city’s residents should be of utmost concern to the authorities. Let the RTO and Police demonstrate their commitment to upholding the law by taking immediate steps to address the issue of vehicles without number plates.

– Siddaiah Balachandran, Mysuru, 2.7.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]