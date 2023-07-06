Vehicles without number plate: What are RTO and Police doing?
Voice of The Reader

Vehicles without number plate: What are RTO and Police doing?

July 6, 2023

Sir,

A pressing issue was raised by a concerned citizen in a recent letter in SOM regarding the alarming number of two-wheelers operating without number plates in Mysuru city. This issue is further compounded by the observation that these riders often engage in dangerous activities such as wheeling on busy roads without helmets.

Regrettably, I must report that today I personally witnessed a Toyota car running on the roads without a number plate. It is disconcerting to note that our Traffic Police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials seem to focus their efforts solely on addressing helmetless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and vehicles lacking proper emission testing, while turning a blind eye to the more critical issue of vehicles operating without number plates.

The presence of vehicles without number plates poses a significant risk to public safety, as they can easily engage in criminal activities and evade identification. It is baffling to comprehend the lack of action from the RTO and Police in this matter.

The safety and security of our city’s residents should be of utmost concern to the authorities. Let the RTO and Police demonstrate their commitment to upholding the law by taking immediate steps to address the issue of vehicles without number plates.

– Siddaiah Balachandran, Mysuru, 2.7.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Vehicles without number plate: What are RTO and Police doing?”

  1. Sanjay kini says:
    July 7, 2023 at 4:35 am

    Even some of the MCC tipper vehicles and tractor trailers don’t have number plates

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching