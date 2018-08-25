Vice-President in Mysuru on Aug.28

Mysuru: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the scaled-down 103rd Jayanthi celebrations of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji on Aug. 28 at Suttur Sreekshetra at 9.45 am in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, said JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath.

He was addressing a press conference along with JSS Mahavidyappetha Secretary Manjunath at Rajendra Bhavan here this morning and said that Governor Vajubhai Rudhabhai Vala will preside over the event.

The English version of ‘Rajendra Chitrasamputa’ a coffee table book will be released by Chief Minster H.D. Kumaraswamy and the Hindi version of ‘Suttur Suradhenu’ will be released by Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers H.N. Ananth Kumar, he said.

Former Chief Ministers Siddharamaiah and B.S. Yeddyurappa will participate. The special invitees include Ministers G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh, C.S. Puttaraju, Puttaranga Shetty and N. Mahesh. MP R.Dhurvanarayan and MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah.

On the occasion Sri Chennaveera Deshikendra Gurukul built at a cost of nearly Rs.5.50 crore will also be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, said Dr. Betsurmath. Realising that the Matadhipathis needed an understanding of both the traditional and modern outlook, Sri Shivaratheeshwara Gurukul’ was set up in Mysuru in 1951, he added.

JSS Institutions’ solar power generation

The JSS Institutions has taken all steps to install solar panels on all its buildings to generate electricity.

Low key celebrations

Earlier, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary Manjunath said that the Jayanthi celebration this year has been scaled down with only the celebrations limited to service activities. Also the two-month programme following the Jayanthi celebrations will not be there. The money that was being spent on these programmes will instead be donated to the relief fund for the flood victims of Kodagu and Kerala.

The event will also feature pratibha puraskar for meritorious children of JSS Institutions’ employees, prize distribution to winners of debate contest and distribution of scholarship to talented students, he said.

Special discount on books

As part of the Jayanthi celebrations there will be 50 per cent rebate on sale of JSS institutional books until Sept.30, he said.