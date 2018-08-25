KPL begins in Mysuru

Mysuru: The Karbonn Smartphones Karnataka Premier League’s (KPL) Mysuru leg began at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium in city this noon. The Mysuru leg was supposed to start from Aug. 28 but due to heavy rains in Hubballi, the matches have been shifted to Mysuru.

The tournament kicked off today with a double header on the cards. Belagavi Panthers Vs Bellary Tuskers at 2 pm while Shivamogga Lions will lock horns with Bengaluru Blasters at 6.30 pm. Bellary Tuskers won the toss and opted to field.

Belagavi Panthers, led by Stuart Binny and Bellary Tuskers, led by C.M. Gautam are still looking for their first win in this tournament. Both the teams have one point in their points table.

The SDNR Wadiyar Stadium is all geared up for the occasion. The stands have been erected. The groundsmen were seen rolling the pitch and the fans were seen flicking the ticketing booth.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Rajath, a Ticketing management official said, “The ticket sales are very good. People have started coming since yesterday evening. The ticket sales are happening at several locations. The tickets are available at Cafe Unplugged near Infosys, Tina’s Cafe in Gokulam, Cafe Nonsense in Jayalakshmipuram and Sutra Bistro in Vijayanagar. The tickets are also available on the online platform — Paytm and Insider.net. We are expecting good crowd and support in Mysuru for the matches.”

Security has been beefed up at all the gates for the most prestigious and decorated cricket tournament of the State. Abhilash, a cricket fanatic, said “it is very exciting that the cricket is coming to Mysuru. We will be rooting for our home team Mysuru Warriors and our captain J. Suchith. But we are excited to see Robin Uthappa in action.”

The chairs were being arranged in the stands and the stadium wore a princely look for the exciting tournament.