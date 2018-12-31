Video of youth driving SUV in KRS backwaters goes viral

Police book case against the youth for an 8-year-old video !

Mysuru: If doctored images and videos, fake news and conspiracies are the virus, social media is the host. Widespread access to technology and a guaranteed boost to social media standings mean that fake image and viral videos can circulate around the internet so quickly that they can go around the globe before they are denounced as fake.

A fake video is doing the rounds since yesterday in the social media where a youth from Mysuru landed in controversy after allegedly driving his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

While there was no information on the exact day and time, the video went viral on social networking sites only to invite the wrath of officials who manage the Dam. TV channels were quick to pick up the story and they made a splash. Overenthusiastic officials — without checking the date of the incident — even went ahead and lodged a Police complaint against the person who was driving the SUV.

The youth, a hotelier in Mysuru, is seen driving his SUV back and forth only to splash water and his friends are heard cheering him. According to the locals, the youth has a farm house near the backwaters and frequents the place along with his friends, especially during holidays.

When Star of Mysore checked the facts of this case, it came to light that the hotelier drove on the KRS backwaters way back in 2010 and his friends had made a video then. Later, on July 19, 2010, the hotelier himself uploaded the video on Facebook. Now someone has downloaded the video and made it viral.

Soon after the incident went viral and as many people demanded action against the youth, a case has been filed at KRS Police Station and it has been filed by B. Thimmegowda, an engineer. The cases have been filed under Indian Motor Vehicles Act 1998 and Karnataka Irrigation Act for violation of rules.

Speaking to Star of Mysore on the video this morning, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited Executive Engineer Basavarajegowda said that there are many CCTV cameras that record the movement of people.

“I took charge in 2014 and from then, there are no such incidents in KRS backwaters. In addition to KRS Police, there are security men from Central Industrial Security Force manning the dam and its backwaters. It is difficult to escape their eyes and indulge in such activities,” he said.

On the Police complaint, Basavarajegowda said that the complaint has been lodged to find out the facts of the case. “We need to ascertain the facts before taking action,” he added.

