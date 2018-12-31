Irwin Road widening finds many takers

‘Broadening of road necessary in the larger interests of people, commuters’

Mysuru: The move of property owners and tenants to approach the Court of Law against the proposed widening of Irwin Road in city and the land acquisition process has been criticised by a section of people who want the road to be widened as it is logical and will save thousands of commuters from regular bumper-to-bumper traffic on a congested road.

Star of Mysore had published a report yesterday that said property owners and tenants would file petitions in Karnataka High Court against the demolition move.

Pointing out that the road was a small one and congested at all times, people who favour the road widening said that if the road is widened, it will prove beneficial to thousands of commuters who take the road daily. “The MCC must go ahead with the demolition and road widening. Just because a handful of property owners are opposing the widening, the MCC cannot ignore the larger interests of thousands of people,” they said.

Beneficial to owners

Speaking to Star of Mysore, senior advocate and JD(S) State Spokesperson Ravikanthegowda said that the city was famous as learning and cultural centre and accordingly, roads must also be wide enough to accommodate heavy traffic density.

“Irwin Road is located at the heart of the city in the Central Business District. The road provides crucial link to various other roads and the traffic is a huge problem. Widening of the road will be beneficial to the property owners and tenants,” he said.

Boost commercial activities

A.P. Virupaksha, President of Bhooshira Housing Cooperative Society, opines that the property owners must co-operate with the MCC for development projects. Wide roads will increase commercial activities and will profit the traders and the government with improved economy, he said.

Former Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka M. Nanjundaswamy felt that the widening of Irwin Road should have been done 20 years ago. “If this road is widened, it will smoothen traffic on Ashoka Road, B.N. Road and will help people visiting Mysore Palace, K.R. Hospital, Ayurveda Hospital and other places around them. Also, it will facilitate the smooth movement of tourist vehicles heading towards Kodagu, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

President of Railway Good Shed Lorry Owners Association Abdul Khader Shahid said that commercial activities on Irwin Road can see a boom if the road is widened. Actually, if the road is broadened, commercial activities can surpass the D. Devaraja Urs Road. The main problem is that there is neither space for parking nor there is any scope of introducing parking,” he said.

