Vijay Prakash entertains gathering at Mysore Palace

Mysuru: The cultural programme, as part of the Mysuru Winter Festival at Palace premises here last evening, featured a music programme presented by singers Vijay Prakash and Archana Udupa.

Vijay Prakash commenced the programme rendering devotional songs on Lord Ganesha and Goddess Chamundeshwari.

His ‘Bombe Heluthaithe…’ from the Kannada movie Raajakumara received a thunderous applause with the gathering enjoying the song flashing light from their cellphones. He also sang a few foot-tapping numbers and meaningful songs. Archana Udupa rendered Mahishasura Mardhini and other devotional songs.

Vijay Prakash was felicitated by District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda. Police Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya, Corporators Lokesh and B.V. Manjunath and others were present.

Today, Police Band will perform from 11 pm to 12 midnight; Bursting of fire crackers by Mysore Palace Board from 12 midnight to 12.15 am to mark New Year celebrations.

