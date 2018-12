Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao is most likely to be transferred, according to sources. The transfer order in this regard is likely to be issued this evening.

K.T. Balakrishna, who is currently serving in the Intelligence Wing at Bengaluru, is likely to replace Dr. Rao, the sources added. Dr. A.S. Rao took over as the City Top Cop from B. Dayananda in October, 2016.