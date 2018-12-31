‘Yuva Sangama-2018’ held at Hunsur

Hunsur: St. Joseph Degree College in Hunsur town hosted ‘Yuva Sangama-2018,’ a District-level Youth Fest at its premises recently.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, former MLA H.P. Manjunath said that such events will provide a platform for the students to test their talent and skills.

Prof. Prasanna Kumar, faculty of Government First Grade College, Siddarthanagar in Mysuru, in his address, called upon the students to chart out an action plan for achieving their set goals.

He further said that taking things seriously was key for achieving success in life.

The Fest featured 16 various competitions like debate, quiz, dance, drama, fashion show, speech, collage, photography, etc.

More than 15 colleges from across the district took part in the event. Rev. Fr. Dominic Vaz delivered the valedictory address.

Hunsur CMC President H.Y. Mahadev, Member Sunitha Jayaramegowda, St. Jospeh College’s Theresa D’Souza and D. Devaraj Urs College Principal Dr. Venkateshaiah were present.

