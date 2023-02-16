Vijaya Vittala students excel

February 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in association with Department of General Education, Kerala and Vishveshwaraiah Industrial and Technological Museum, had organised 34th South India Science Fair and Competition at Trissur, Kerala recently.

Pratham S. Bharadwaj and Sathvik Hegde, Class 9 students of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala, Mysuru, have secured 2nd place (in group category) out of 170 teams across 4 States and a Union Territory. They received appreciation from ISRO and were awarded with a special prize for innovative project on Space Science.