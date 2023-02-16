State-level Cultural Meet in city
Mysore/Mysuru: Vishwa Chetana Balaga, T. Narasipur and District Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru, have organised the 12th State-Level Cultural Competitions and prize distribution ceremony on Feb. 18 on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

The competitions will begin from 9.30 am at the Parishat premises in Vijayanagar 1st Stage here.

Contests will be held in four categories — 6 to 10 years; 10 to 16 years, 16 to 40 years and for those aged above 40 years. The organisers have asked the participants to observe COVID appropriate norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance at the venue.

For details, contact Mob: 95138-07425.

