‘Vijaya Yatre’ reminisces past glory in Palace

October 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Although Dasara was a low-key affair this year in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of all important traditional rituals such as Vijaya Yatre and Shami Puja (Banni tree worship) ahead of the procession, added gaiety to the celebrations inside the Palace premises on Vijayadashami yesterday.

Wearing the costume of Maharajas, titular head of the royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed Vijaya Yatre and Shami Puja, with Pattada Katti placed on the Addapallakki in front of Aane Bagilu of the Palace.

Members of Police Band, Deevatige carriers, Palace Band etc., accompanied by Pattada Aane (State elephant), Pattada Kudure (State horse), Pattada Hasu (State cow), Pattada Vante (State Camel), marched in the Vijaya Yatre procession.

Soon as the procession reached Bhuvaneshwari Temple in the Palace premises, Yaduveer marched towards Banni tree and performed the customary rituals under the guidance of the Palace Priests.

Later he distributed flowers that were used for puja, among the gathering and offered ‘kanike’ to the Priests. Thereafter, he returned to the Palace marching along with Vijaya Yatre, following which he offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Kannadi Thotti, thus marking the completion of all the associated rituals.

Cattle gets scared

Even as the Vijaya Yatre was nearing completion, the pair of cattle which drove the Addapallakki, got scared and tried to ran amok, which caused tension among the gathering for a few moments.

The pair of cows that drove the Addapallakki, were apparently disturbed by the high pitch of Vaalaga. Even the Pattada elephants too were disturbed by the Vaalaga sound. As the cattle were disturbed by the Vaalaga sound, Yaduveer had to wait for sometime for keeping the Pattadakatti in the Pallakki. After the cows calmed down, completed the customary rituals and returned to the Palace in the car.