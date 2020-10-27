‘Vijaya Yatre’ reminisces past glory in Palace
News

‘Vijaya Yatre’ reminisces past glory in Palace

October 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Although Dasara was a low-key affair this year in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of all important traditional rituals such as Vijaya Yatre and Shami Puja (Banni tree worship) ahead of the procession, added gaiety to the celebrations inside the Palace premises on Vijayadashami yesterday.

Wearing the costume of Maharajas, titular head of the royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed Vijaya Yatre and Shami Puja, with Pattada Katti placed on the Addapallakki in front of Aane Bagilu of the Palace.

 Members of Police Band, Deevatige carriers, Palace Band etc., accompanied by Pattada Aane (State elephant), Pattada Kudure (State horse), Pattada Hasu (State cow), Pattada Vante (State Camel), marched in the Vijaya Yatre procession. 

Soon as the procession reached Bhuvaneshwari Temple in the Palace premises, Yaduveer marched towards Banni tree and performed the customary rituals under the guidance of the Palace Priests.

Later he distributed flowers that were used for puja, among the gathering  and offered ‘kanike’ to the Priests. Thereafter, he returned to the Palace marching along with Vijaya Yatre, following which he offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at Kannadi Thotti, thus  marking the completion of all the associated rituals.

Cattle gets scared

Even as the Vijaya Yatre was nearing completion, the pair of cattle which drove the Addapallakki, got scared and tried to ran amok, which caused tension among the gathering for a few moments. 

The pair of cows that drove the Addapallakki, were apparently disturbed by the high pitch of Vaalaga. Even the Pattada elephants too were disturbed by the Vaalaga sound. As the cattle were disturbed by the Vaalaga sound, Yaduveer had to wait for sometime for keeping the Pattadakatti in the Pallakki. After the cows calmed down, completed the customary rituals and returned to the Palace in the car.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching