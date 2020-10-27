270-metre Dasara Procession covered in 23 minutes

October 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Curtains came down on Dasara-2020 with a simple yet traditional ‘Jumboo Savari’ procession taken out within the premises of Mysore Palace in presence of a handful of audience yesterday. The caparisoned elephants, led by the Golden Howdah carrying jumbo ‘Captain’ Abhimanyu, accompanied with four others, marched 270 metres inside the Palace to complete the procession that was scaled down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Two tableaux, two contingents of Mounted Police and a few cultural troupes were part of the procession that took hardly 23 minutes to walk 270 metres ahead of the Jumbo team. Abhimanyu successfully completed his maiden mission of carrying the Golden Howdah in which the panchaloha idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari — the presiding deity of the Mysuru — was placed.

Flanked by Kaveri and Vijaya, Abhimanyu marched majestically inside the Palace in front of dignitaries. Hardly a few chairs were put in accordance with physical distancing near the podium for the VVIPs to watch one of the shortest processions in the history of Mysuru Dasara.

The usual hustle-bustle was missing since the entry was just restricted to only 300 persons as per recommendation of three-member Technical Team in view of pandemic. Traffic in and around the Palace was closed for general public three hours before the procession began. Metal barricades were placed at all entry points into the Palace to prevent people from entering it. Adequate Police force was deployed at various locations as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa arrived here in a special helicopter from his home district, Shivamogga and landed at Lalitha Mahal Helipad. He was received by District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Tourism and Kannada & Culture Minister C.T. Ravi, Mayor Tasneem, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri and others. Then he drove straight to Suttur Mutt where he participated in the puja. The CM was felicitated by the Suttur Seer.

Around 2.50 pm, the CM, accompanied with a group of local elected representatives, reached Balarama Gate of the Palace in ‘Airavatha’, an air-conditioned bus of KSRTC, where he performed puja to ‘Nandi Dhwaja’ at 2.59 pm.

In his message, Yediyurappa said that he has prayed Goddess Chamundeshwari for the welfare of everyone and to save the State from natural disasters. “I will like to compliment every citizen for joining hands with the State Government to bring COVID-19 under check. The Mysuru Dasara has a rich history and culture. This is perhaps the only festival which has been celebrated for over four centuries. This festival resembles the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka and attracts people from across the world. Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of good over evil. Many Dasara events were cancelled due to Coronavirus and this will be celebrated in a grand-scale next year,” he said.

As the guests including the Chief Minister were seated in front of the Palace, the caparisoned ‘Nishane Aane’ Gopi and ‘Naupat Aane’ Vikram (‘Nishane Aane’ during Palace rituals) passed before them and showed respect through their trunks. At 3.24 pm, ‘Jumboo Savari’ procession began.

First item in the procession was Nadaswara troupe led by Vid. V. Krishnamurthy and Vid. A. Puttaswamy. This was followed by Veeragase kunita Rajappa and troupe, two tableaux — one of Corona Warriors done jointly by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, and another was ‘Aane Bandi’ of Palace Orchestra — Chande Mela of Srinivas and troupe, Maragaalu Vesha of Siddaraju and team, Chilipili Gombe of T.K. Rajashekar & team and two platoons of Mounted Police led by Commandant M.G. Nagaraj.

After all these items, Abhimanyu which was ready with the Golden Howdah tied neatly on its back and the Chamundeshwari idol placed inside it, slowly came walking in front of the Palace and stood near the podium. The audience got up and did ‘namaskara’ to the ‘Naada Devate.’

CM Yediyurappa, Mayor Tasneem, Minister Somashekar, Yaduveer Srikantadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, DC Rohini Sindhuri and Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta climbed on the podium and offered flowers to the idol. As flowers were showed on the howdah and the idol, the Police Band played national anthem. At the same time, the cannons boomed for 21 times as a mark of respect for Goddess Chamundeshwari.

The procession went up to Sri Bhuvaneshwari Temple near the Palace North Gate and culminated. The entire show was completed within 23 minutes.