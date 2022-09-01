Vikrama in musth, misses Dasara for second time in a row

September 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Vikrama, the 59-year-old elephant, housed in Dubare Elephant Camp, will miss this year’s Dasara once again as he is in musth. Kunthi, the 36-year-old female elephant, housed in Rampura Elephant Camp is replacing Vikrama for this year’s Dasara. She is participating in Dasara for the first time.

Last year too Vikrama had missed Dasara as he was in musth on his arrival to Mysuru, but this year, he is in musth in his camp itself. Though the musth reduces in two to three months in other elephants, it is prolonging for Vikrama.

DCF Dr. V. Karikalan said that Vikrama was among the 14 elephants that were selected for Dasara and he was to arrive in the second batch. “But as his musth has not reduced, he has been opted out from the second batch of five elephants and new elephant Kunthi will be replacing him. There are three new elephants which will be participating in Dasara this year,” Dr. Karikalan added.