Eight-day Savarkar Rath Yatra concludes

September 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The eight-day Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra, organised by Veer Savarkar Pratishtana, Mysuru, which was launched from Mysuru on Aug.23, concluded on Aug.30.

Addressing the valedictory of the Yatra at Vidyashankar Kalyana Mantapa here on Tuesday, Pratishtana President Yashaswini said that the Yatra covered a total distance of 2,000 kms, travelling across the districts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar.

Pointing out that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had launched the Rath Yatra from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in front of the Palace North Gate on Aug.23, Yashaswini said that the valedictory was held at Vidyashankar Kalyana Mantapa near Gun House Circle in city on Aug.30.

Maintaining that the Yatra has been successful in reaching out to 10 lakh people in three districts, she said that pamphlets on Veer Savarkar were widely circulated among the people. Noting that this apart, about 2,000 books on Veer Savarkar was sold during the Yatra, she said that more such programmes will be held in the future too in order to spread awareness on the struggles and achievements of Veer Savarkar, who had fought for the country’s independence.

Social activist from Tumakuru H.N. Chandrashekar, who also spoke, said that Savarkar was the first person who was sentenced to life imprisonment twice by the British.

Pointing out that the Rath Yatra was taken out as a reaction to those who criticised Savarkar, he argued that Savarkar’s thoughts was a huge inspiration for patriotism and nationalism.

Contending that Savarkar sharpened the Indian mindset on patriotism, he said that Savarkar’s plans and ideas for the independence struggle was even acknowledged by other great freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Netaji Subashchandra Bose.

Lashing out at the Congress for criticising Savarkar, Chandrashekar said that the Congress itself was established by a foreigner. Noting that Savarkar continued to oppose the Congress for very valid reasons, he said that the Congress’ criticism of Savarkar was totally unjustified and pointless. Claiming that the Congress continued to ignore Savarkar as he opposed the party, he said that the Congress was limited to a family and this tradition still continues.

Yatra co-ordinator Rajath said that the Yatra was a huge excess, with public participation much more than expected. Pointing out that 200 bikes too were part of the Yatra, he said that the Pratishtana is satisfied with the success of Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra in the three districts.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad and Shivakumar, Pratishtana office-bearers Rakesh Bhat, K.M. Nishant and Sandesh were present.