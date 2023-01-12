Villagers stage dharna at Pump House Circle, demand completion of road repair works

January 12, 2023

Srirangapatna: Over 150 villagers sat on a dharna at Pump House Circle demanding repair of KRS Road, the works of which have come to a standstill. The protesters said that Rs. 9.4 crore was sanctioned for the repair works and ‘guddali puja’ was also performed about 4 months ago.

Though the works commenced, only about 2-km stretch from Bird Sanctuary towards Palahalli was completed and the works came to a standstill as stone crushers began their protest which hampered the supply of jelly stones, they said. Works on about 3 to 4-km stretch has not been taken up, they added. Though the stone crushers withdrew their protest after CM Bommai assured of solving their problems, the PWD officials have not taken up the works and are still giving reasons of non supply of jelly stones, they alleged.

The protesters said that this stretch of the road is very busy with hundreds of vehicles passing on it as this road connects to various places. This road is filled with crater-like potholes and accidents, some of them fatal, take place on a daily basis, they said and demanded senior PWD officials to come to the spot and address their grievances.

Following blocking of Pump House Circle, hundreds of vehicles including KSRTC buses, tippers carrying sand and other materials and tourist vehicles were stranded on the road.

Villagers of Mogarahalli (Manti), Karekura, Belagola, Hosahalli and Hosa Anandur took part in the protest. KRS Police provided security to the vehicles and were seen making way for the vehicles to pass by.