Three days left, 20k register for Yogathon 2022

January 12, 2023
  • ADC Lokanath and team inspect Mysore Race Course this morning
  • Marking of spots at the programme venue from tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: With three days left for Yogathon on Jan. 15, the District Administration has received 20,000 registrations including both online and offline. While the target has been set to enrol at least 80,000 people, the aim is to mobilise not less than 50,000 for the mega event.

On the other hand, preparations for the event is on with a team of officials led by Additional Dy. Commissioner (ADC) R. Lokanath inspecting the Mysore Race Course (MRC) in the city this morning.

The officials inspected the spots for erecting dais, entry and exit points, parking facilities among several others for the participants on that day. The works on marking the spots identified for the purpose will begin tomorrow (Jan.13).

It was also discussed about making arrangements for breakfast and drinking water facilities to the participants.

The District Administration in association with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Zilla Panchayat, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports is organising this event, involving Yoga Federation of Mysore led by D. Srihari of GSS Yoga Foundation.

In a recent preliminary meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra has set a target of mobilising 80,000 Yogasana performers on the D-day. The participants will be drawn from various Yoga Schools, coaching centres, students of Schools and Colleges in the district.

MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh, Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department Kumuda, Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports Rohith, MCC officials and others were present.

Online registration

Interested public may register through www.yogathon2022.com and get the QR code to be scanned at the entrance of the event.

