‘Vimukthi’ to check rise in drug menace

February 11, 2026

City Police appeal Mysuru citizens to share info on WhatsApp number 82779-48080 or dial 112

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of increasing drug menace, the City Police have launched a unique drive named Vimukthi, with a tagline ‘A Step Toward A Drug-Free Mysuru.’

On one hand awareness will be created among the public, school and college students while on the other hand, the coordinated action is planned, involving the public, with an appeal to share the information about suspicious persons and the spots, if any, on a dedicated WhatsApp number 82779-48080 or dial 112.

Posters in public places

To drive home the message, the posters of ‘Vimukthi’ printed both in Kannada and English languages, along with a portrait of the City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, are being pasted in public places in the jurisdiction of all the Police Stations, bus stops, hotels and near schools and colleges.

Major step

This move of the City Police is considered as a significant step towards making Mysuru a drug- free city. Apart from creating awareness about the ill-effects of drugs and substance abuse, it also aims to keep the students away from the influence of drugs.

The posters of ‘Vimukthi’ are being pasted mainly in the notice boards of PU, Degree and Post Graduate (PG) Colleges, while discussions are being held with the Principals of Law, Engineering and Medical Colleges among others, to join hands in making the drive effective.

Secrecy on informers

The secrecy will be maintained about the identity of informants, who share the information related to suspicious elements and the havens of illicit activities. Besides, action will be taken to protect them. The Police are already receiving the information, prompting them to do follow ups, after checking their veracity. That apart, foot patrolling is being conducted regularly from 6 pm to 11 pm.

Awareness at Maharani’s College

Lakshmipuram Police observed Day Against Drug Abuse, as part of ‘Vimukthi’ drive at Maharani’s Science College for Women in the city yesterday.

Addressing the students, Lakshmipuram Police Inspector Ravishankar said, in the last two years, over 200 raids were conducted and 514-kg of ganja was seized and 713 arrests were made.

“The students must cooperate with the Police in building a drug- free Mysuru,” he said.