Violence during Ganesha idols procession: Tension grips Nagamangala

September 12, 2024

52 arrested; 6 FIRs filed; District Minister reviews situation; Ban orders clamped; Educational institutions closed today

Nagamangala: Tension prevailed in Nagamangala, Mandya district, last evening after violence broke out during the Ganesha idol immersion procession. Approximately 20 shops were damaged and 52 individuals have been arrested in connection with the unrest.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar confirmed that the arrests followed the incident, where miscreants vandalised shops and set motorbikes on fire after a confrontation between two groups during the procession. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties.

Minister visits

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the local MLA for Nagamangala and Mandya District Minister, visited the violence-affected town this morning to offer support to those affected. He conducted a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi and other officers at the APMC premises.

Minister Cheluvarayaswamy stated, “I have discussed the incident with the Chief Minister and Home Minister. The Police have made several arrests and I have instructed them to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

Holiday for educational institutions

As a precautionary measure to ensure student safety, the Nagamangala Taluk Administration has declared a day’s holiday for schools, colleges and Anganwadis in the town today. This decision was announced in a notification issued by the Tahsildar.

The incident

Tensions flared when a mob of youths reportedly threw stones, footwear and bottles at the procession, wielded swords and hurled petrol bombs.

The unrest intensified as the mob targeted commercial establishments, setting various items and new vehicles on fire after forcibly removing them from an automobile showroom. In response, the Police used canes to disperse the crowd and restore order.

FIRs filed, ban orders imposed

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi reported that six First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed in connection with the incident, based on evidence from CCTV footage near the scene.

As a precaution, prohibitory orders have been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in Nagamangala from Sept. 11 to 10 pm on Sept. 14. The situation is currently under control.

Several individuals, including Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Ravikumar and other personnel, as well as some youths participating in the procession, sustained injuries from the stones and bottles hurled at them. They have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah and other senior officers are currently stationed at the site.

Idols immersed

The two Ganesha idols, one from Nagamangala town and the other from Badarikoppal, which were initially intended for immersion at Sulekere, 2 km from the town, were ultimately immersed at Hampe Arasana Kere in Nagamangala. This change was facilitated by Police Officers who persuaded the organisers of the Ganesha festival.

How it erupted?

The trouble began when the procession reached a dargah at Mandya Circle on Mysuru Road, and youths of a different faith allegedly objected to the procession with a music troupe.

When the procession group insisted on continuing as they had in previous years, despite the objections, it led to a verbal altercation. This confrontation prompted the Police to use mild force to disperse the youths.

In response to the unrest, Armed Reserve Police platoons have been deployed and are patrolling the town. Commercial establishments have closed, and vehicles travelling towards the Bengaluru-Hassan Highway and those coming from Mandya and Mysuru were stranded outside the town until the situation was brought under control.