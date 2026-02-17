Viral photo of Black Fox is fake
News

Viral photo of Black Fox is fake

February 17, 2026

Photo published in https://autourdelile.com in 2012

Mysuru: A photo of a rare Black Fox, claimed to have been clicked by Kiran Kollegal and Naveen in an agricultural field between Madugunda in Kollegal and Vaddugere in Biligiri Rangana Betta (BR Hills) and has gone viral on social media platforms, is said to be fake.

Photographer Kiran Kollegal, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning said that he found the photo while searching on Google and sent the picture to his friend in Chamarajanagar just to know whether such a Black Fox existed or not. “I have not clicked this photo,” he clarified.

A news item with the same photo of the Black Fox was published on June 27, 2012 in https://autourdelile.com/2012/06/un-renard-noir-apercu-a-lile/ with a headline ‘A black fox spotted on the island.’

Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar CCF Dr. Malathi Priya told SOM that the viral photo of the Black Fox had come to her notice and has instructed the DCF to find its genuinity.

She further said that if the photo is fake, a notice will be issued to the person, who had uploaded the same on social media and added that legal action too will be initiated against those spreading                  false information.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching