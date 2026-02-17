Student goes missing

February 17, 2026

Mysuru: A teenaged boy student has gone missing from the city.

V. Yashas, 14, a ninth standard student of Maharaja High School is the one who has gone missing. Yashas, who left his house on Feb. 10 after refusing to attend tuition at a coaching centre, has not returned home since then, according to a complaint lodged at Lakshmipuram Police Station.

Those having any clues about the missing boy, may contact Lakshmipuram Police on Ph: 0821-2418320 or Control Room on 2418339 or 94808-02243.