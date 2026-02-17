Ganja peddler sentenced to jail

February 17, 2026

Mysuru: City’s 7th Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced a ganja peddler to four years imprisonment after he was found guilty of transporting ganja in his scooter.

The convict is Mohammed Musheer of city. On July 17, 2023, he was arrested by the CEN Police when he was transporting about 1.5 kg ganja in the dickey of his Honda Activa scooter.

CEN Police, which conducted an investigation, had submitted a charge-sheet to the Court.

Judge M. Ramesh, who took up the case, heard the arguments from both sides, found Mohammed guilty of the crime and sentenced him to four years jail besides imposing a fine of Rs. 40,000.

Public Prosecutor N.B. Vijayalakshmi argued on behalf of the Government.