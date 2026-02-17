Sale of narcotic substance
Sale of narcotic substance

February 17, 2026

Three arrested; 44.45 grams MDMA worth Rs. 4 lakh seized

Mysuru: Continuing their drive against those storing, transporting and selling narcotic substances in their jurisdiction, the Mandi Police have arrested three drug peddlers and have seized 44.45 grams of MDMA worth about Rs. 4 lakh from them.

Those arrested are 30-year-old Mohammed Kareem of Mandi Mohalla, 36-year-old Nishad Pasha of Kalyangiri and 22-year-old Mohammed Roshan, a car spray painter and a resident of Ghousianagar in city.

Mohammed Roshan already has a case registered against him under NDPS Act in Udayagiri Police Station. He had procured MDMA from Bengaluru through social media and later sold the same in Mysuru.

Mandi Mohalla Inspector R. Diwakar, Sub-Inspector Raju Konakeri and staff took part in the nabbing and seizing operation.

