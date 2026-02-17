Rowdy sheeter arrested; shifted to Shivamogga Jail

February 17, 2026

Drug peddler externed from Mysuru

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, in a bid to control rowdy activities in the city, had ordered the arrest and externment of a rowdy sheeter by invoking Karnataka Goonda Act and Karnataka Police Act.

The rowdy sheeter, who was arrested and externed to Shivamogga Central Jail, is 25-year-old Ganesh alias Ganapa, a driver and shamiyana worker at Janata Layout, K.P. Nagar in city.

A resident of Vidyaranyapuram, Ganesh was involved in regular rowdy activities including assault. He had three cases registered against him at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station, one case each in Krishnaraja (KR), T. Narasipur and Yelwal Police Stations.

Despite many cases being registered against him, Ganesh did not mend his ways and was frequently involved in rowdy activities disturbing peace and instilling fear among the public.

In a bid to control his rowdy activities, Additional Deputy Commissioner and City Police Commissioner, on Feb. 14, by invoking Karnataka Goonda Act issued an arrest order, following which rowdy sheeter Ganesh was arrested on Feb. 15 and externed to Shivamogga Central Jail.

Also, the Police, invoking Karnataka Police Act 1965, Column 55A, have externed 51-year-old Manjunath, a resident of K.N. Pura in Kyathamaranahalli to Sagar Town Police limits in Shivamogga district.

Manjunath was regularly involved in sale and transportation of ganja. He had three cases (one case each in Udayagiri, Lashkar and Bhadravathi Police Stations) under NDPS Act registered against him. Also, he was involved in many house burglary cases by joining hands with his accomplice Kunta Manja.

He had cases of burglary and house breaking theft cases registered against him at Saraswathipuram, Vidyaranyapuram, Kuvempunagar, Vijayanagar and Mandya Rural Police Stations.

To curb his illegal activities, an exterment order was issued against him following which he was arrested on Feb. 15 and externed to Sagar Town Police limits in Shivamogga district.