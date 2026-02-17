Dip in Crimes
Dip in Crimes

February 17, 2026

ADGP Harishekaran lauds city cops

Mysuru: ADGP (Crimes and Technical Services) P. Harishekaran has lauded the City Police for the fall in crime rate in the year 2025 when compared to the crime rate reported in the  year 2024.

Addressing the top Police officers at a review meeting held at the meeting hall of City Police Commissioner’s Office yesterday, ADGP Harishekaran went through the statistics related to various crime cases like dacoity, theft and other cases, of the last two years, provided by City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

Pointing out at the dip in crime cases, ADGP Harishekaran advised the officers to work towards putting a further check on the crime rate, so that the offences fall down subsequently.

He also suggested the officers to create awareness on abiding by the traffic rules. The fatalities in accidents should be reduced, by making people adhere to traffic rules without showing any negligence, he added.

Referring to cyber crimes, ADGP said, it has been posing a bigger challenge at every city. But the action should be taken to prevent cyber crimes.

The ADGP, who was apprised of the action being taken by the City Police to curb drugs menace, instructed the Police Officers to take effective measures to rein in the racketeers.

 DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj and others were present at the meeting.

