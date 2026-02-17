‘MDA, a haven for RTI activists’

February 17, 2026

Mysuru: Former Minister S.R. Mahesh asserted that the MDA (Mysuru Development Authority) has become a haven for RTI activists and agents.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, he alleged that RTI activists, who were engaged in irregularities when MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) existed have continued with their wrong doings even after MUDA was renamed as MDA last year.

Alleging that some persons were misusing the RTI Act to carry out irregularities and were frequenting MDA office for threatening the officials, Mahesh regretted that it has not been possible for curbing these unscrupulous RTI activists in the CM’s home district.

Citing a recent example, Mahesh said MDA had recently auctioned 8-10 old vehicles. An RTI activist had sought RC cards of these vehicles. But an MDA engineer declined to issue the RC cards, saying that the vehicles were a scrap.

Getting upset, this RTI activist used his influence with the higher ups and got this engineer transferred. Also, this activist personally distributed sweets to all the MDA staff, visiting various sections. This is a classic example of how administration is going on in the CM’s home district of Mysuru, he said.

The works of the people are not at all being done in MDA, while RTI activists are having a good time, he maintained and wondered what the State Intelligence was doing.