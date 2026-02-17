Janarondige Janata Dal drive to be launched tomorrow

February 17, 2026

Mysuru: State JD(S) Working President and former Minister S.R. Mahesh said that Janata Dal (Secular) will be launching ‘Janarondige Janata Dal’ (Janata Dal’s people connect) initiative at 11 am tomorrow (Feb. 18) from Periyapatna in the district.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Mahesh, also a former K.R. Nagar MLA said the JD(S) is undertaking an organisational drive in Mysuru region under the leadership of State JD(S) Youth Wing chief Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Pointing out that the drive is aimed at bringing back JD(S)-BJP coalition Government, he said following the launch, the party has organised similar programmes at K.R. Nagar at 4 pm on Feb.22; in T. Narasipur at 11 am on Feb.25 and at 11 am on Feb.25 at Hunsur. The dates of such programmes at H.D. Kote, Varuna and Chamundeshwari Assembly segments will be announced soon, he said.

Stating that the people are fed up with the Congress Government, Mahesh said even contractors too are upset over pending bills running up to thousands of crores of rupees.

“There are no funds for developmental works in the State. Despite this poor financial condition, State Govt. has granted Cabinet rank status for Chairpersons of all Government Boards and Corporations.The Government, instead of taking measures for curbing price rice, has facilitated foreign junket by Congress Legislators,” he alleged.

Maintaining that the State Government’s borrowings has crossed Rs.7 lakh crore, Mahesh said good administration matters the most and not the duration of power. “While D. Devaraj Urs granted lands for everyone, Siddaramaiah has burdened the common man with loans and taxes. This has made life for the common man all the more difficult,” he argued, adding that the people are waiting for a chance to vote out this corrupt regime.

Claiming that the Congress Government had failed in distribution of houses for the poor even three years after coming to power, he urged CM Siddaramaiah to allot houses at least in his home district of Mysuru.

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda said that Nikhil Kumaraswamy has successfully undertaken party membership drive by travelling more than 9,000 kms in the State. He appealed the people of Mysuru to take part in large numbers in the programmes to be held in the district.

District JD(S) President M. Ashwin Kumar, City President SBM Manju, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former Mayors M.J. Ravikumar and R. Lingappa, former MLA K. Mahadev, party leaders Bhagyavathi, C.J. Dwarakeesh, Abhishek and others were present.