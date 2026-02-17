City Police deploy drones to track narcotics activity
February 17, 2026

Mysuru: For the first time, Mysuru City Police have deployed drone technology to combat the drug menace, using GPS-enabled aerial surveillance to track drug supply, stocking and consumption networks in sensitive areas.

Earlier, drones had mainly been deployed for security arrangements, but the trial demonstrated their effectiveness in scanning narrow lanes and hard-to-reach pockets.

A trial drone surveillance operation was conducted by Mandi Police this morning at Kailaspuram as part of intensified action against drug traffickers.

The exercise began from the road behind Kailaspuram School and covered Mandi Mohalla’s 3rd Main Road, including nearby houses and shops. While two Constables operated the drone, Police teams on foot simultaneously monitored the locality.

Narasimharaja ACP K.T. Mathews Thomas said any suspicious object or individual detected during the aerial scan is immediately reported to the Control Room, enabling additional personnel and vehicles to rush to the spot and arrest the traffickers or users.

Each drone sweep covered roughly a 500-metre radius, with live visuals monitored through handheld connected devices. Police also noted reports of narcotics being thrown into the jail premises from behind the prison walls, prompting tighter surveillance.

The operation focused on enforcement under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), framework and marked the first time GPS-enabled drones were used specifically for anti-drug monitoring in the city.

The surveillance continued for over an hour. Constable Dhanyashree and officer Halesh handled drone operations under the supervision of ACP Mathews Thomas, Inspector Diwakar, PSI Raju Konakeri, staff member G.N. Ravi and other personnel.

