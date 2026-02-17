Dupline Complex case: HC backs MDA, orders eviction

February 17, 2026

High Court issues 3-month deadline to complete eviction proceedings

Mysuru: In a significant legal victory for Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), the Karnataka High Court has directed authorities to initiate eviction proceedings against alleged unauthorised occupants of the multi-crore Dupline Complex.

The Dupline Complex is located between Shivarampet and D. Devaraj Urs Road in the heart of Mysuru city.

The Court ordered that action be taken under Karnataka Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1974, read with Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (KUDA) Act, 1987 and that the proceedings be completed within three months.

Estate Officer to conduct proceedings

In its order dated Nov. 11, 2025, the High Court stated that the Tahsildar concerned must file a formal petition before the Estate Officer/ Secretary to initiate proceedings under the Karnataka Public Premises (KPP) Act.

Upon receipt of the petition, the Estate Officer is required to issue notice under Section 4 of the KPP Act, conduct the inquiry like judicial proceedings and pass orders after hearing all parties.

The Court further observed that provisions of the Mysuru Development Authority Act, 2025, may be considered in place of the KUDA Act, 1987.

Details of the case

According to the High Court order (forwarded by advocate T.P. Vivekananda, appearing for MDA) to the Commissioner on Dec. 16, 2025, the ruling was delivered in Writ Petition No. 28066/2018 (Sri Sheshasai and nine others vs. MUDA [erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority] and others).

The petitioners, claiming to be occupants of shops in the Dupline Complex, had challenged the Authority’s order dated June 11, 2018. They also sought a Writ Of Mandamus directing the Authority to allow them to continue as tenants on payment of rent at prevailing market rates.

Petitioners’ claims and earlier litigation

The petitioners contended that they were allotted shops by the then Superintendent Engineer of MUDA (now MDA) and were treated as tenants paying regular rent. They approached the High Court challenging notices issued by the Authority seeking vacant possession of the premises.

The Writ Petition (WP) No. 4952-53/ 2001, WP No. 7458/ 2001, WP No. 5407/ 2001 and WP No. 5422/ 2001, were allowed by quashing the notices issued by the Authority and further directing to consider the objections filed by the petitioners therein and to permit them, to file additional objections, if any, within one month from the date of the receipt of the copy of the order and pass appropriate orders.

MDA’s order

The Authority had earlier passed orders as per Annexures-F dated June 6, 2018, cancelling the allotment of shops on a lease basis to the petitioners and further directing the recovery of arrears of rents and also taking possession of the shops forthwith. It had also further directed for the public auction of the shops.

MDA asks tenants to vacate or face eviction

Speaking to Star of Mysore in the wake of the High Court order on the Dupline Complex row, K.R. Rakshith, Commissioner of the Mysuru Development Authority, said this morning that the tenants must either vacate voluntarily or face forcible eviction.

He noted that the property is a prime MDA asset with potential for redevelopment into a modern shopping complex with vehicle parking facilities. Rakshith added that notices have already been issued directing tenants to vacate the shops by the first week of March, though some tenants told Star of Mysore they were unaware of receiving any such notice.

“We will proceed strictly in accordance with Karnataka Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1974, read with the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (KUDA) Act, 1987, and act as per the High Court’s directions,” he said.

Dupline merchants caught in a bind

Girish, President of the Dupline Complex Merchants Association, and Treasurer Harsha told Star of Mysore that the traders are caught in uncertainty, with their future hanging in the balance.

“The complex comprises 51 shops of varying sizes. Around 70 years ago, it was constructed in a haphazard manner. During the tenure of P. Govindaraju as Chairman of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, traders were asked to pay Rs. 1.37 lakh to facilitate registration of the shops in their names. Later, they were asked to pay Rs. 2.75 lakh,” they said.

While some tenants complied with the instructions, paid the amounts in instalments and secured registration in their names, others did not complete the payments but claimed to remain in possession of the shops with registration copies and title deeds.

“Now, confusion prevails over whether eviction will apply to all shops or only to certain tenants,” they added.