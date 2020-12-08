Virtual Expo: Six-day MyBuild-20 begins online tomorrow

December 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The six-day MyBuild-20 Exhibition, which was earlier being held in sprawling grounds in city, will be held virtually this time from tomorrow following COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, MyBuild-20 Chairman P. Puttaswamy said that the MyBuild-20, an exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles, the flagship event of Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre, will be held from Dec. 9 to 14. As there was restrictions on physical exhibition, the expo will be held virtually this year, which would be a new experience to the exhibitors as well as the visitors, he said.

The virtual expo will be inaugurated by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner Dr. D. B. Natesh in the presence of Suresh Babu, Director of Karnataka State Highway Improvement Project at Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) Auditorium premises in Vishweshwaranagar at 5 pm tomorrow.

The expo will be of immense benefit to architects, engineers, building contractors, manufacturers of construction materials and equipment, interior designers, property developers, civil engineering students, landscape designers and also to those, who are constructing or planning to construct their dream house.

Continuing, Puttaswamy said that those who wish to visit the expo virtually can do so by scanning the QR code or give a missed call to Mob: 79491-30435 to get website link or log on to www.mybuildvirtual.com

The valedictory of the virtual expo will be held on Dec. 14 at 5 pm. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha will be the chief guest.

BAI Mysuru Centre Chairman M. Rathnaraj, MyBuild-20 Hon. Secretary Mahabaleshwara Bairy, MyBuild Committee Hon. Secretary V. Nagaraj Bairy and Committee Treasurer Lokesh were present at the press meet.