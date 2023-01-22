Vishnu Memorial inauguration: Fans to take out procession on Jan. 29

January 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai scheduled to inaugurate Vishnu Memorial in honour of the late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan at Haalalu near Udbur Gate on H.D. Kote Road on Jan. 29, the late actor’s fans have decided to take out a huge procession on that day in the city.

Announcing this at a press meet here on Friday, Vishnu Sena Samithi General Secretary Shivakumar said that though the Government has decided to inaugurate the Memorial on Jan. 29, the Samithi is yet to get an official communiqué in this regard. The Samithi will make preparations for Anna Dasoha (mass feeding) on that day if it gets official confirmation of the inauguration, he noted.

Continuing, Shivakumar said that a massive procession, accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, will be taken out in the city on Jan. 29 prior to the inauguration as a mark of respect to Dr. Vishnuvardhan, in which thousands of fans are expected to take part.

It has also been planned to organise Anna Dasoha for about 20,000 people on that day, he said adding that giant cut-outs of the late actor will dot Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Samithi office-bearers Lohit Gowda, Kumar, Ramesh, Harish, Darshan and Mahesh were present at the press meet.