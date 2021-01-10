Vishnu Memorial to be ready in 11 months

January 10, 2021

Information and Publicity Commissioner visits memorial site at Haalaalu village

Mysore/Mysuru: Commissioner of Department of Information and Publicity Dr. P.S. Harsha visited the spot where a memorial is coming up for renowned Kannada actor, ‘Sahasa Simha’ late Dr. Vishnuvardhan. Information Department officers Vijayanand and Ashok Kumar accompanied Dr. Harsha.

The Vishnu Memorial is coming up on a five-acre land at Haalaalu village on H.D. Kote Road at a cost of Rs. 11 crore. The construction is entrusted to Karnataka Police Housing Corporation.

Chief Minister had virtually laid the foundation stone on Sept. 15 this year. Works on building a photo gallery and an auditorium is in progress and the construction works are supervised by Revani Prasad Construction Company.

Expressing happiness over the works, Dr. Harsha said that the State Government and the Department of Information and Publicity were committed to build a world-class memorial befitting to the name and fame of the late actor, who had made a distinct mark in Kannada film industry for over 38 years.

The memorial will be built in a speedy manner and is likely to be dedicated to the people of Karnataka in 11 months, he said. The Commissioner inspected the blueprint of the memorial and obtained details from Assistant Engineer Manjunath.

Manjunath explained Dr. Harsha about the architect’s vision and the intention of the Vishnuvardhan family to make the memorial useful for everyone including common man, artistes and film industry aspirants.

The memorial will have a museum to showcase articles used by the actor such as his cap and bracelet, Yoga and Dhyana Mandira as well as a training institute for upcoming artistes.

The Memorial will also have a centre just like the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune and there will be a dedicated space that will be a platform to train the next generation, the Commissioner was told.