In Briefs

Vishwakarma Dev. Corporation’s District-level Committee

December 31, 2022

Karnataka Vishwakarma Community Development Corporation (KVCDC) has invited applications from eligible community members for the appointment of District-level Committee members for the Corporation. The Committee members are being appointed for a period of 2 years to select the beneficiaries for benefits provided by the Corporation under various Schemes.

Candidates aged between 35 and 65 years and have a pass in SSLC are eligible to apply. They must have knowledge about happenings in and around district and must be aware of statistics of community members residing in the district. Candidates must have experience to manage the five professional schemes introduced by the Corporation for the benefit of community members.  Applicants must have no criminal cases in their name and must have clean chit issued by respective officials. Candidates must submit applications along with copies of caste certificate and experience certificate at the Corporation Office before Jan. 4. For details, call Ph: 0821-2341194, according to a press release from the KVCDC District Manager.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching