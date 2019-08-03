Vishwanath to retire from active politics

August 3, 2019

New Delhi: Disqualified JD(S) MLA from Hunsur Assembly segment A.H. Vishwanath on Friday announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Speaking to press persons, Vishwanath, who was in the national capital to attend Supreme Court hearing on his petition seeking quashing of his disqualification, said he was going to retire from electoral politics and in future he was not going to contest any direct election.

Stating that, however, he will remain in active politics, Vishwanath said he would consider Rajya Sabha or Legislative Council seat if he gets an opportunity in future.

When asked from which party he expected an opportunity, he merely said, “Wait and watch” and added that, however, he was yet to decide whether to join the BJP or not.

Vishwanath dismissed the speculation that former BJP Minister C.P. Yogeshwar may contest from Hunsur, which he represented, in the possible by-polls.

Defending his decision to quit the JD(S) of which he was also the State President till recently, Vishwanath claimed that there was no freedom to many Legislators in the JD(S)-Congress dispensation, except for a few leaders.

Attacking Congress leader and former CM Siddharamaiah, he alleged that the former CM tried to finish off the JD(S) by working against its candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

Vishwanath refused to comment on whether his son Amit Devarahatti would be fielded from Hunsur Assembly segment on a BJP ticket in the by-poll.

