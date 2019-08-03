PM Modi to unfurl Tri-colour at Kashmir on Aug.15?

August 3, 2019

New Delhi: A massive deployment of troupes in Kashmir Valley has led to rise in concerns among the local residents and regional political parties.

On Aug. 1, an additional 280 battalions of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were sent to Kashmir.

Last week, the Centre had rushed about 10,000 CAPFs. These troops were an addition to the already-stationed 65 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 20 other battalions of security forces, deployed for smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

The massive deployment of security personnel has raised many speculations regarding the purpose of such movement. The knee-jerk reaction to the move was attributing the deployment to the abrogation of Articles 35A and 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Even though the matter is pending in Court, the BJP had included it in their manifestos of 2019 as well as 2014.

Considering the reputation of the Modi Government to break away from conventions – such as announcement of Union Budget on Feb. 1, instead of the last day of the month and scrapping of Railway Budget, it is being speculated that PM Modi is planning another departure from convention.

Therefore, it is believed that PM Modi might be breaking away from the past and hoist the National Flag from Kashmir instead of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Aug. 15.

