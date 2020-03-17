Visitors banned at Mysuru Jail
News

Visitors banned at Mysuru Jail

March 17, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Family members of inmates, visitors and advocates are banned from entering Mysuru Jail since yesterday and a notice in this regard has been put up at the entrance to the jail.

Disclosing this to Star of Mysore, Chief Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prisons K.C. Divyashree said that two isolation cells have been created at the prison premises with three doctors, lab technicians and para-medical staff who are provided with masks.

Continuing, she said that advisory handbills given by the District Administration has been pasted in all cells and thermal device is being used for screening. 

Precautionary measures to be taken is being announced regularly through the public address system and the three doctors have been in-charge of the isolation cells which have been provided with all necessary facilities, Divyashree added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching