Visually impaired students visit Lingambudhi Botanical Garden

January 8, 2025

Mysuru: The visually impaired students of Sri Rangarao Memorial School for Disabled in city visited Lingambudhi Lake Botanical Garden here recently. About 40 girl students of class 8 to 10 along with their teachers visited the Garden.

The students planted coconut saplings, watered the plants and had real time experience of feeling various species of plants, trees and flowers and enjoyed their fragrance, by touching the plants. They visited various blocks in the Garden — Rose Garden, Butterfly Park and Topiary Park. 

Divisional Joint Director of Horticulture Department H.M. Nagaraj, Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath Angadi, Assistant Directors H. Naveen Kumar and Manjunath were present.

