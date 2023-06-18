Vivekananda Circle to be rebuilt in heritage style

June 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Vivekananda Circle in Vivekanandanagar, which is one of the biggest and outstanding circles of the city for all its characteristics, is all set for a fresh makeover, as the circle is being rebuilt in heritage style.

Works on rebuilding of the circle has already begun with shifting of Swami Vivekananda’s statue installed at the circle. The works have been taken up with all necessary preparations which included design, blue print, technical specifications etc.

The MCC has taken up reconstruction of circle at a cost of Rs. 3 crore funded by the State Govt. City-based artist Prakash Chikkapalya has come up with design and blue print, while Engineer Kishore Chandra has come up with technical specifications and Contractor Venkatasubbaiah has been entrusted with the construction works. It has been planned to source granite stone block required for the statue from Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural. The circle is modelled with an identity of its own.

Now that everything is ready for the reconstruction, MCC has planned to get the works inaugurated by Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in the presence of KR MLA T.S. Srivatsa and city Mayor Shivakumar. MLA Srivatsa has shown special interest in this re-construction project, while Mayor Shivakumar and MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy have made efforts for expediting the works. MCC Zone-3 Development Officer Satyamurthy has been entrusted with the task of monitoring the works.

The MCC has planned to make the circle a unique one that stands apart from other circles in the city. The circle has been designed in keeping with heritage characteristics and architecture.

Design: The circle will have a 40 ft. wide base and will have four pillars of 15 ft. height each. The circle will have a big Gopura at its middle and surrounded by 8 smaller ones all around the perimeter. The Gopura stands tall with a height of 32 ft. measured from the bottom of the base. Top quality and glittering stone blocks will be used for the construction, according to designer Prakash Chikkapalya. He further said that the reconstruction plan was first conceived by previous Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, who wanted to give a fresh look to the circle with all heritage characteristics in place.

Pointing out that currently the Viveka statue could not be clearly seen from all sides because of 6 pillars that blocked the vision, Chikkapalya said that all such factors have been taken into consideration while designing the features for the circle reconstruction. Overall, it can be said that new circle will be a unique one of its kind and surely will be an added attraction of the city, he added.