Vokkaligas set Jan. 23 deadline for reservation hike

November 28, 2022

Bengaluru: The Vokkaliga community, a dominant community in the State, which has been demanding a hike in reservation quota for the community for some time, has set Jan. 23 as the deadline for the Government to hike the reservation from the current 4 percent to 12 percent.

The community Seers, Ministers, Legislators and leaders, who met at Kuvempu Kalakshetra in Vokkaligara Sangha premises located on K.R. Road in V.V. Puram, Bengaluru yesterday, passed an unanimous resolution urging the Government to hike the reservation in the interests of the community.

The meeting was attended by Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Pattanayakanahalli Mutt Seer Sri Nanjavadhoota Swamiji and Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Sri Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji, Ministers R. Ashoka, Dr. K. Sudhakar and K. Goapalaiah, Legislators M. Krishnappa (BJP), M. Krishnappa (Congress), Dr. Ranganath, A. Devegowda, Dinesh Gooligowda and Narayanaswamy, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, community leaders Ravi, Vasanthi Shivanna, T. Konappa Reddy, Vokkaligara Sangha President C.N. Balakrishna, office-bearers and others.

During the course of the meeting, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamji presented a memorandum containing the charter of demands of the community to Revenue Minister R. Ashoka.

Speaking after receiving the memorandum, Ashoka said that he would discuss the community demands with the Chief Minister and would make honest efforts to stand with the community on fulfilment of the demands.

Sangha President C.N. Balakrishna, who is also the JD(S) MLA from Shravanabelagola, said that the Vokkaliga population is more than 16 percent in the State. But the reservation of the community stands at a paltry 4 percent, which is unfair, he noted.

Maintaining that a majority of the Vokkaliga population is living in financial distress, he said that the Government should come to the rescue of the poor among the community by hiking the reservation up to 15 percent.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar said that he has been made the KPCC President because of his organisational skills. Recalling the support that the Vokkaliga community has extended to him and other current Ministers such as R. Ashoka, S.T. Somashekar, Gopalaiah etc., he said that the community is only demanding its due and not encroaching upon the rights of others. The Government must hike the reservation in accordance with the community’s population, he added.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said that former PM H.D. Devegowda and former CM S.M. Krishna will be honoured on Jan. 23 marking ‘Punyasmarane’ (death anniversary) of late Seer Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji.

The Government should fulfil the reservation hike demand by then, he said adding that H.D. Devegowda and other leaders who were supposed to attend the meeting, have expressed support to the demand through letters.