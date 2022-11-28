Tiger cub killed days after its mother’s death in Nagarahole

November 28, 2022

Forest Department to resume combing operation to trace two more cubs

Mysore/Mysuru: One of the three cubs of the tigress, famous as Nayanjikatte Female, that died recently after being caught in a snare at Antharasanthe Range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, was found dead on Sunday just days after it lost its mother.

The 10-month-old male cub was attacked by another tiger and it sustained fatal injuries on its neck, back and forelimb. Forest Department officers have reasoned that this might have been a case of territorial fight. The carcass was found at Taraka Forest near Dammanakatte beat under the Antharasanthe Wildlife Range.

The Nayanjikatte Female and its three cubs were frequently spotted during the wildlife safaris and wildlife activists had raised concerns over the safety of the three cubs after the tigress was snared to death. Its carcass was found on Nov. 12 at a private land just outside the forests. The tigress was strangled by the snare, a jaw trap that was placed to hunt wild boars.

After the death of the tigress, the Department had begun an operation to track the three cubs, fearing they might be killed or starve to death as they are not independent and lacked hunting skills. They had set up over 30 camera traps to track their movements. Also, teams with tamed elephants were used to track the cubs.

On Nov. 15, images and footage from the camera traps showed that all the three cubs were adapting to wildlife and were healthy. They were even making a kill, much to the delight of the Forest staff and wildlife enthusiasts. Following this discovery, the combing operation and camera trapping were withdrawn.

Efforts are now on to track down two other cubs, said Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda. “It has been confirmed that it is one of the cubs of the Nayanjikatte Female. The post-mortem report said that the carcass of the cub had injuries on its neck and shoulder and also a fractured limb. It might have died in a fight with another tiger, a dominant male. Combing operations will continue and the health of the other two cubs will be monitored,” he added.

The cub’s carcass was burnt in the presence of Metikuppe ACF K.N. Rangaswamy, National Tiger Conservation Authority representative Kruthika Alanahalli, veterinarian Dr. Ramesh and other staff.