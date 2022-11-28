Kannada to be made compulsory at all levels from Jan.1
November 28, 2022

Bengaluru: In yet another step towards Kannada promotion, the State Government will make use of Kannada language at all levels with effect from Jan.1, 2023.

Addressing presspersons here recently, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar said that the Government will enact a Legislation in this regard after holding a debate on the issue during the winter session of the State Legislature scheduled to take place at Belagavi’s Suvarna Soudha from Dec.19 to 30.

Maintaining that the Gover-nment is committed for use of Kannada at all levels, Sunil Kumar said that use of Kannada will be made mandatory even in Courts.

Noting that Industries must reserve a majority of jobs for Kannadigas, he said that those companies or industries which fail to comply with the Government order on jobs for Kannadigas  will face a cut down in facilities extended to them.

Use of Kannada  also covers the IT and BT industry, he said adding that the Government has issued an order making it mandatory for all departments to put up the official  portrait of State Goddess (Naadadevi) Bhuvaneshwari Devi.  He said that the portrait painted by renowned artist K. Somashekar was picked based on the recommendations of a five-member expert committee appointed by the Kannada and Culture Department last year. The official portrait of the Goddess will also be used at all public fora, he added.

