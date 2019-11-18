Voters can understand gimmicks of disqualified Legislators: Siddharamaiah

November 18, 2019

Mysuru: Claiming that the disqualified Legislators are a disappointed lot following the Supreme Court verdict, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has said that the gimmicks of the disqualified Legislators won’t work before the people.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, Siddharamaiah ridiculed them saying that they were now playing development mantra when the by-polls are just days away.

Asserting that the disqualified Legislators are shameless in seeking votes once again from the people, the Opposition Leader wondered what all the disqualified Legislators had done for their constituencies all these days.

Lashing out at them for blaming him for their quitting of Assembly, the senior Congress leader lamented that he had unnecessarily become a target for all his opponents for no reason.

Hitting out at former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from Hunsur in the by-polls, Siddharamaiah said that Vishwanath’s demand for a separate district status for Hunsur is only an election gimmick and nothing else.

Contending that it is no secret that the BJP Government has come to power only because of rebel Congress and JD(s) Legislators who were later disqualified, Siddharamaiah said that now with the role of disqualified Legislators coming out in the open, the President of India will be appealed to dismiss the Yediyurappa Government as it has no moral right to continue.

