SC verdict on Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Land Dispute Muslim Law Board to file review petition

November 18, 2019

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) yesterday announced that it was in favour of seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s judgement in the Ayodhya case and added that it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for a Mosque.

“The land of the Mosque belongs to Allah and under the Sharia, it cannot be given to anybody,” AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilani told reporters.

“The Board has also categorically stated that it was against taking five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the Mosque. The Board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the Mosque,” he said.

The Board said the five-acre alternative land for a mosque awarded by the Supreme Court “will neither balance equity nor repair the damage caused” and declined to accept it. “We feel that Sunni Wakf Board shall give respect to this view of the community at large,” it said.

Earlier, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also decided to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. Jamiat Chief Maulana Arshad Madani said they took the decision following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Land Dispute Case on Nov.9, said that the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-Judge Constitution Bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a Mosque.

