Voter list revision: Deadline extended upto Nov. 30

November 18, 2019

Mysuru: Even as the revision of voter list is going on for the past two months following a direction from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voters have been asked to submit necessary documents such as Aadhaar card and their mobile phone number.

The revision was supposed to end today (Nov.18), but subsequent to a directive from the Election Commission, the revision has been extended upto Nov.30 and the voters have been asked to submit the required documents within the next 3-4 days.

Out of the 25,09,778 voters in the district, 23,68,549 voters have submitted the documents, while 1,41,229 voters have not yet done so, with the district recording a voter revision percentage of 94.37.

In Mysuru city, Chamundeshwari Assembly segment has recorded a voter revision percentage of 96.20, Chamaraja – 93.89, Krishnaraja – 92.62 and Narasimharaja – 91.29.

This is the last chance for the voters to take part in the voter revision drive and to check for their names in the electoral rolls. The defaulting voters who do not provide the necessary documents within the next 3-4 days, will be issued a notice through Form No.21(a).

The names of voters, who do not respond to the notice within the stipulated time, will be deleted from the electoral rolls.Also the voter ID Cards of deleted voters will lose their validity and the voters will find it difficult to get their names re-included in the electoral rolls later on.

The documents that need to be submitted are: Voter ID card, Xerox copy of Aadhaar, photo and valid mobile phone number. Documents can be submitted at all the MCC Zonal Offices in the city and at the Taluk Office, Revenue Inspector and Village Accountant Offices, Atalji Janasnehi Kendras and other Seva Kendras in respect of rural areas where revision is on.

