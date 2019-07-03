‘Wake up Revenue Secretary, please!’

Mysuru: As the State Cabinet has already taken a decision to delete ‘B-Kharab’ classification of MUDA-allotted Layouts from Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41 and the Karnataka High Court has already been informed about the Cabinet decision by the State Advocate General Udaya Holla, the Revenue Secretary has to just pass a Government Order (GO) in this regard and send it to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to delete the ‘B-Kharab’ classification.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, former MLA M.K. Somashekar said that the Revenue Secretary has to issue the GO that will solve the entire issue. “Due to pressure exerted by the residents when I was the MLA for Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency, the Siddharamaiah Government took a Cabinet decision. Now all the hurdles have been cleared and the Revenue Secretary has to issue the GO,” he said.

When SOM contacted the present KR Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas, he said that he would follow up on the issue. “I have already posted a person in Vidhana Soudha to follow up the papers and get the Revenue Secretary to issue the GO. Give me two days and I will get back on the issue,” he said. — KBG

