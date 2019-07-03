Industrialist arrested for GST fraud in Mysuru

Mysuru: A city-based industrialist has been arrested by the GST (Goods & Services Tax) authorities on charges of tax fraud this morning.

Anil Mehra, 59, proprietor of Spectra Pipes in Hootagalli Industrial Area, is the one who is arrested. Anil Mehra is said to have earned an Input Tax Credit of Rs. 7.5 crore, by submitting fake invoices of purchasing raw materials worth Rs. 40 crore. After getting the Rs.7.5 crore Input Tax Credit, Mehra is alleged to have fraudulently used this credit for despatching finished materials to buyers, in gross violation of GST rules and regulations.

Following a tip off, a team of GST officials led by Additional Commissioner Y.C.S. Swamy and comprising Superintendents Bopanna, M.G. Krishnan and Gururaj, raided Spectra Pipes this morning, when the fraudulent means of GST tax evasion was unearthed, following which Anil Mehra was arrested.

Mehra was taken to K.R. Hospital and Jayadeva Cardiology Hospital for a medical check up. He will be produced before a City Court later this afternoon, when the GST authorities will seek his custody for about 10 days for further investigation, according to sources.

