Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Mysore Chapter, as part of World Heart Day, has organised a Walkathon in city on Sept. 29. The Walkathon, with the theme ‘My Heart – Your Heart’ will be flagged off from the Mysore Medical College Platinum Jubilee Hall by MP Pratap Simha and Dr. C.D. Srinivas Murthy at 7.30 am.
WalkathonSeptember 27, 2019
