Walkathon for Antibiotic Resistance, Health & Hygiene held in city

September 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of International Microorganism Day and the 108th Jayanthi celebration of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, the Department of Microbiology had organised a walkathon to raise awareness on ‘Antibiotic resistance, health & hygiene’ which was held in city yesterday morning.

About 300 participants took part in the walkathon, which was flagged off by Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace.

Speaking on the occasion, Seema Latkar urged the audience to spread awareness on the judicious use of antibiotics and expressed that the current society lacks tolerance and resilience towards self-healing and organic remedies.

She applauded the institution for taking up an important global concern which requires urgent attention and increased awareness.

The walkathon, which commenced from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, passed through Dasara Exhibition Grounds and Gun House Circle before culminating at the starting point.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Controller of Examinations at JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) Dr. Sudheendra Bhat, Dean (Academics) Dr. Vishal Kumar Gupta, Head-School of Life Sciences, Mysuru & Life Sciences Departments Dr. K.A. Raveesha, Organising Chairperson Dr. P. Ashwini, Coordinator – Department of Microbiology and Organising Secretary Dr. Ann Catherine Archer and others took part in the walkathon.