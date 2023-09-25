‘Some criticise Sanatana Dharma to gain political leverage’

September 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa has emphasised that Sanatana Hindu Dharma is impervious to any external force attempting to undermine it.

He urged for unity among the faithful to safeguard their faith and thwart the political strategies of opportunistic politicians who criticise Hinduism for their own gain.

Cariappa made these remarks during a public gathering held as part of mass Ganesha Visarjana Mahotsava near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple here last evening.

He pointed out that some individuals, in their pursuit of power, may talk against Hinduism but conveniently forget about it once they attain power. He said that criticising Hinduism and Sanatana Dharma is often a tactic used to gain political leverage.

Reflecting on history, Cariappa noted that in the past, invaders attempted to destroy temples and Hindu libraries, but they failed to shake the foundation of Sanatana Dharma. Instead, the Dharma only grew stronger, and the invaders were ultimately defeated.

Cariappa highlighted the tradition of installing Ganesha idols in prominent places, a practice initiated by Veer Sarvarkar. At the age of 12, Sarvarkar carried a Ganesha idol on his shoulder and established it on the streets of Nasik, paving the way for revolutionary actions against British colonial rule. This movement later spread to Mumbai and united the youths.

He drew parallels between the large-scale public Ganesha immersion procession in Mysuru and the celebrations in Mumbai. Cariappa said that Indian culture and religion advocate peace and love for one’s country and other religions. He found it heartening to witness thousands of young people actively participating in the Ganesha festival, noting that youth power is awakening to preserve their religion in the face of calls for eradication of Sanatana Dharma by certain politicians.