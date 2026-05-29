Walkathon to create awareness on libraries held at Manasagangothri
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Walkathon to create awareness on libraries held at Manasagangothri

May 29, 2026

Mysuru: The Department of Studies in Library and Information Science, Manasagangothri, in association with Mysore University Information and Library Science Alumni Network (MILAN) held a walkathon as part of the two-day MyDLIS Diamond Jubilee Summit, which will be inaugurated by historian Vikram Sampath this afternoon, at Manasagangothri campus, here this morning.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K.  Lokanath flagged off the walkathon in front of University of Mysore Centenary Clock Tower in Manasagangothri campus and released the  logo of the diamond jubilee summit. Sporting colourful T-shirts, the students and faculty members walked till Vijnana Bhavan holding placards to create awareness on libraries.

Department of Studies in Library and Information Science Chairman Prof. N.S. Harinarayana, B.P. Prakash of MILAN and others were present.

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