Water: How much intake?

May 29, 2026

Sir,

This summer is making us, Mysureans, experience how searing the summer can be. The common poser is: “How much water should I drink?”

The physician would advise “drink plenty.”

Then, the question: “How much?” The advice, even without looking at you, would invariably be, “one and a half litres”, “two litres” or “two and a half litres.”

No two physicians agree! It implies I have to keep an account of the amount of water I have to take, since, say, 6 am this morning and make up the specified amount by 6 am the next morning. For doing so, I should carry with me a measuring jar, a notebook and a pencil. But the advice is specifically required for you, as an individual.

Therefore, it should be based mainly on your body mass (weight), lifestyle, food habits, sweating and the weather. But is it feasible for the physician to carry out the exercise and then advise you? No, impossible. Don’t worry. Mother Nature can guide you. She has given you a “Bio-marker.” All that you have to do is keep a watch on your urine’s colour. Start relieving, just wait for, say, five seconds, and then observe its colour, carefully, meanwhile emptying the bladder. Now, look at the “Urine Guidance” chart and take action, as needed. Done!

Urine’s colour: Inference action needed

Dark yellow: Extremely dehydrated, increase the intake; drink immediately, some water.

Pale yellow: Mildly dehydrated, increase the intake.

Amber: Not dehydrated, good. Maintain same intake.

Colourless: Too much water, reduce the intake.

Note: Do not make violent changes. Have patience! But, this guide is not for those who are having some issues with kidneys. A Nephrologist should be consulted.

– K.N. Krishna Prasad, Lakshmipuram, 20.5.2026

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]